Bulldogs spoil Tigers’ softball home opener

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - University of Memphis softball hosted Mississippi State for its home opener Wednesday night at the Tiger Softball Complex.
A school record 537 fans were in attendance for this one.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning, but the Tigers responded.
Bottom 2nd, Delaney Smith sends one flying to center field for a 2-run triple to tie the game at 2.
Bottom 5th, Tigers down a run...and how about Baylee Smith? The American Athletic Conference Honor Rollee slapped her second home run on the night.
The solo shot ties at it 6.
But Mia Davidson would crack a grand slam in the seventh inning to put Mississippi State on top.
The Bulldogs go on to win it 10-7.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.