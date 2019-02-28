Bulls finish off season sweep of Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the euphoria of Monday night's win over the Lakers still fresh, the Memphis Grizzlies know victories can make for more good feelings as they wind down the long NBA season.
The Grizz hosted the Chicago Bulls, a team that beat them in the Windy City before the All-Star Break.
It went to down to the wire before the Bulls pulled it out to sweep the season series, with a final score of 109-107.
Avery Bradley continued his hot streak, tallying 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
The Grizzlies, now 24-39, next play at the Dallas Mavericks.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.