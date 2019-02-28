Cloudy and colder afternoon

Temperatures will hold steady or fall through the 40s this afternoon with an overcast sky. A north wind at 5-10 mph will make it feel even colder.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 35.
FRIDAY: Clouds may give way to some brief sun in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s with a northwest wind at 5 mph. Most areas should stay dry. Clouds will thicken up some Friday night with lows in the low 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be warmer on Saturday with highs in the 50s but much colder on Sunday with temperatures falling through the 40s. It looks cloudy but dry most of Saturday but rain will move in late Saturday night into Sunday. It could end as a brief wintry mix north of Memphis Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s Sunday night with wind chill readings in the single digits.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday are looking dry but unseasonably cold with highs in the low to mid 30s both days and lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures should be back in the 40s for highs by Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the week looks dry for now.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
