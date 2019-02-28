Covington police switch to 10-hour shifts after gang-related shootings

COVINGTON, TN (WMC) - Leaders in one Mid-South city are changing police schedules and moving to 10-hour shifts to combat an increase in gang activity.
The amped-up policing follows four shootings in Covington last week that authorities believe are all gang-related.
“We’re making every effort to put more officers on the street in what I call prime crime time,” said Covington Police Chief Buddy Lewis.
Lewis planned to spend most of Thursday afternoon familiarizing his leadership team with the department’s new 10-hour shift. Officers will switch to patrolling four 10-hour days, with the most officers working in the evenings.
“We are going to put more boots on the ground, including our command staff to be out,” said Lewis, “We are going to be very aggressive in trying to deal with this situation."
On February 20, Covington police worked four different shooting scenes across the city of roughly 8,800 in a span of hours. Three of the scenes were blocks apart.
Lewis said they appeared to be targeted and were likely gang-related turf wars both between gangs and within gangs. Roughly 70 shots were fired between the four scenes.
Four people were hurt, and Lewis said they are not cooperating with authorities. Police have persons of interest but have made no arrests.
“What happened last week was unacceptable. It was one of the more violent incidents we’ve had in a large number of years here,” said Covington Mayor Justin Hanson, “It has refocused us to make ourselves better and make our city safer.”
Covington police plan to re-organize their gang unit in the coming weeks. They’ll also hire two additional officers to combat some staffing losses because of National Guard service.
“We are committed to putting every available dollar to overtime to make sure our citizens stay safe,” said Hanson.
The department has already hit its $251,000 budget for police overtime with 4 months left in the fiscal year.
Police plan to implement the new 10-hour shifts on Friday, March 1.
