Douglass K-8 students celebrate Mid-South figures for Black History Month

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Students at Douglass K-8 Optional School celebrated Black History Month by honoring Mid-South African-American figures.
This is the second year the students dressed up as the people they researched.
Principal Kamiah Turner encouraged the students to look beyond the popular figures like Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks.
They did just that, honoring Congressman John Lewis and Memphis native Michael Oher.
“There are people who look like you who have done amazing things in the world,” Turner said. “There are people who probably come from neighborhoods and communities just like communities that look just like the neighborhoods you're growing up in.”
WMC was also represented. Two students chose our own Kym Clark and Janeen Gordon to research!
