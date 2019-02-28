Germantown Country Club closing Thursday; leaders meet to preserve facility

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) - After nearly 50 years, the Germantown Country Club closed its doors on Thursday.
City of Germantown officials are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss options to preserve the facility.
Members received a letter from the club last month announcing the closure after the passing of both the country club's owners.
Thursday, WMC5 spoke to a member who is hoping something can be done to keep the doors open.
Country club member Reg Germany was out on the golf course Thursday morning playing his final hole.
He says he was one of the first members to join when the club opened.
With Germantown nearly maxed out on undeveloped space, the property is catching the eye of developers and city leaders.
Mayor Mike Palazzolo has reached out to the trustees about the club's future.
The Parks and Recreational department is reviewing the city's options at a meeting Thursday night.
Germany said in case the club cannot be saved, he wanted to bid farewell.
“I just wanted to be here the last day,” Germany said. “One last time. I've already joined another club but I was going to play this one the last day.”
Mayor Palazzolo emphasized that he would push to keep the property zoning the same: residential.
Some leaders have suggested asking a group of investors to buy the club.
One of the things Germantown leaders are doing is getting an appraisal of the property before any decision is made.
WMC5 will be at the meeting and bring you any updates tonight at 10.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.