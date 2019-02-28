Local group reacts to new statistics about LGBTQ pre-teen suicide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - New statistics show one in four pre-teen suicides may be LGBTQ youth.
According to a study conducted by human development specialist Geoffrey Ream of Adelphi University, 24 percent of LGBTQ youth between 12 and 14 years old are more likely to die by suicide than their heterosexual counterparts. That number decreases by eight percent in LGBTQ young adults 25 to 29 years old.
“It’s heartbreaking because I thought by now we’d see more positive numbers,”said Emerson Kirkpatrick with Out Memphis. “As that happens, all we can do is be a resource to the community.”
The study suggests the younger generation is especially vulnerable to the stress of coming out.
Angel Gooden is an assessment counselor with Youth Villages , a non-profit that provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems. She encourages parents to be open and to talk to their children.
“I think the biggest thing is going to be opening communication. I think that parents, teachers, peers - everyone having having open communication I think being able to talk about it is one of the first steps that will help others, I also think getting them involved in support groups,” Gooden said.
Two of those groups - GENQ and PRYSM meet weekly at Out Memphis.
Kirkpatrick says it’s an opportunity for LGBT teens and young adults to meet new people and talk to others who can relate to what they’re going through.
“There’s still hope. There’s a lot of people that love you, that would love to meet you and that we are definitely a resource, even if you just want to come by and talk to someone about some of the things you’re going through. We’d be happy to to do that.”
According to NBC News, researchers looked at national data on more than 10,000 suicides, limiting their analysis to 2,209 individuals whose sexual orientation or transgender status was noted in their records. The study found that about 73 percent who died by suicide identified as heterosexual males. About 18 percent of the deaths were heterosexual females, 2.2 percent were gay males, 2.9 percent were lesbians, 0.8 percent were bisexual males, 0.5 percent were bisexual females, 0.7 percent were transgender males and 0.5 percent were transgender females.
Find more information about Out Memphis and Youth Villages here, or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
