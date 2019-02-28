Man, 21, arrested in connection to rash of Sunday morning crimes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection to a rash of crimes Sunday morning in the Goodlett Grove community.
Quintorean Wynn, 21, was apprehended Wednesday, Feb. 27 after he ran away from officials, leading them on a chase in the 5900 block of Winchester.
Wynn was still in possession of a Toyota Camry that was stolen from the 1400 block of Goodlett Grove Cove during the rash of Sunday morning crimes.
Wynn was charged with numerous crimes, including evading arrest and theft of property.
