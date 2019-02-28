Michael Cohen in the hot seat after delivering testimony

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Michael Cohen’s seven-hour testimony about his former boss painted a scathing picture of President Trump.
"Obviously he doesn't think Donald Trump's going to give him a pardon," WMC Action News 5 Political Analyst Mike Nelson said.
Nelson called Cohen's testimony before a democratically controlled house committee Wednesday completely surreal.
"I don't think I've ever seen somebody who was a close associate of a President testify in this intensely hostile way," Nelson said.
Cohen said his former boss knew about the 2016 Wikileaks email dump and wanted Congress to get misleading information about his ties to Russia.
"He asked me to pay off an adult film start with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did," Cohen said.
In a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, President Trump took to Twitter to discredit his former attorney.
"Cohen was disbarred for lying and fraud," he tweeted. "He is lying to reduce his prison time."
The timing of Cohen's testimony angered Republicans.
"I don't know that anybody who was a Trump supporter would watch the Michael Cohen testimony and think, my gosh, I've been wrong all along," Nelson said.
Cohen says he regrets his loyalty to Trump.
