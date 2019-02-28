Police ID suspect who escaped after chase

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 28, 2019 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 7:27 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified a suspect who escaped after police were led on a chase Wednesday morning.

A man at the Memphis Inn complex told police two men were trying to steal from his vehicle.

The victim was armed and told the suspects to return his things; the suspects then fired shots at the victim, who returned fire.

Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed into a ditch in the area of Weaver Road and Canary Lane.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody; the second suspect escaped.

Police have identified that second suspect as 18-year-old Jeremiah Bell.

If you know where Bell may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

