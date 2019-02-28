Police ID suspect who escaped after chase

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified a suspect who escaped after police were led on a chase Wednesday morning.
A man at the Memphis Inn complex told police two men were trying to steal from his vehicle.
The victim was armed and told the suspects to return his things; the suspects then fired shots at the victim, who returned fire.
Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed into a ditch in the area of Weaver Road and Canary Lane.
A 16-year-old was taken into custody; the second suspect escaped.
Police have identified that second suspect as 18-year-old Jeremiah Bell.
If you know where Bell may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
