Remains of Vietnam Navy pilot return home after more than 50 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s been more than 50 years since Lt. Richard Clive “Tito” Lannom was lost during the Vietnam war. On Thursday, the Navy pilot’s remains are back home.
Lannom was declared Missing in Action March 1, 1968. He was assigned to Attack Squadron Three Five, USS Enterprise when his A-6A aircraft went missing during a night mission over North Vietnam. He and the pilot were declared missing when a search and rescue mission failed to locate the plane.
A Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons team excavated a crash site in late 2017. Lannom’s remains were identified Sept. 25, 2018 through DNA and other evidence found at the site. Lannom’s widow, Charlotte Shaw, chose to bury him in Union City, Tennessee, “the home town he loved.”
Lannom’s remains flew in to Memphis International Airport Thursday where a Navy honor guard escorted him to Union City. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and police joined the procession.
“It’s the end of a very sad tale,” said John Lannom, Tito’s nephew. “It’s good for everyone to bring closure to his story.”
He was 15 years old when his uncle went missing.
“He was a wonderful person,” said John Lannom. “Very smart, very athletic, very talented.”
On Saturday, Lannom’s surviving family members and the community will honor him at his funeral with full military honors and a flyover, including an aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, where Lannom flew the A-6A Intruder as bombardier/navigator.
The funeral is 51 years and one day after he was declared MIA.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Discovery Park of America, 830 Everett Blvd. The funeral is immediately thereafter followed by a graveside service at East View Cemetery near South Miles Avenue and East Church Street. The processional will include city, county and state law enforcement and military support organizations Rolling Thunder, Patriot Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Governor Bill Lee has declared Saturday a day of mourning in Lannom’s honor.
