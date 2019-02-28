Students receive culturally-sensitive books through ‘I Love Reading’ initiative

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the last five years, Greater Memphis Media has provided what they call ‘culturally sensitive’ books to elementary schools.
This year, “Chocolate Me” by actor Taye Diggs was provided to Douglass K-8 Optional School’s library. The school’s youngest children will now be able to take a copy home.
Principal Kamiah Turner says he found out many of his students do not have books at home.
"I tell my children every single day to read 20 to 30 minutes a day. As a result they say 'I don't have,'" Turner said.
The National Institute of Literacy reports 21 percent of Tennesseans are on the very basic reading level and 130,000 people in Memphis are not functionally literate. That’s a number Greater Memphis Media is trying to eradicate.
"The best way to do that is to get our youngest scholars to get interested and excited about reading," Greater Memphis Media Founder Brian Clay said.
Director of Education for Shelby County Cedrick Gray was on hand at Douglass K-8 Thursday.
He says the well known statistic is if you're unable to read properly by third grade you're less likely to graduate high school.
However, he says reading can bring you more than success.
“Reading allows our young people to explore worlds that they wouldn’t be able to explore otherwise,” Gray said.
