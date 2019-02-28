TGI Fridays partners with Uber Eats for free delivery during Winter Storm Ryan

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - TGI Friday’s is partnering with Uber Eats from Feb. 27 through March 3 to persuade customers to order in and stay warm during Winter Storm Ryan.
This offer is mainly aimed at areas that are being affected by Winter Storm Ryan, but the offer is nationwide.
A minimum purchase of $30 must be made to receive this offer. Place an order for TGI Fridays using promo code EATSFRIDAYS in the Uber Eats app and have your meals delivered with no delivery fee.
