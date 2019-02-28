Vols escape with last second win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - It was a packed house at the Pavilion as the Ole Miss Rebels looked to take a huge step toward solidifying an NCAA Tournament bid with a win over 7th-ranked Tennessee on Wednesday night.
Terence Davis, the former Southaven High star, posted several highlight reel dunks and lead Ole Miss with 16 points.
But the Vols would claw back. Grant Williams, the All-American, finally put Tennessee in the lead on the drive with under 10 seconds to play.
A last gasp for Ole Miss was called a charge as Admiral Schofield stands in to stop a half court heave.
Rebels Coach Kermit Davis would lose his mind, but to no avail as Ole Miss fans rain paper cups on the court.
Tennessee escaped Oxford with a final score of 73-71.
