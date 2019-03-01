Baddour Center hosts fifth annual ‘Dancing For Our Stars’

SENATOBIA, MS (WMC) - Tucked away off Highway 51 in Senatobia is more than 100 acres, making up a community called the Baddour Center.
The Baddour Center is a home for adults with intellectual disabilities.
“We, in short, help folks live, learn, work, worship and play. We support their lives to accomplish things,” Executive Director Parke Pepper said.
The adults all have a job, with a regular paycheck.
There is independent-style living on campus and group homes, along with daily meals, classes and fellowship.
"We serve 145 people representing half the states in the United States," Pepper said.
Leaders at the Baddour Center say about a third of its residents are on some kind of tuition assistance.
Some of that assistance comes directly from the center, which relies on a lot of fundraising.
This is the fifth year for Baddour Center’s “Dancing For Our Stars."
The objective is to get local celebrities to team up with a professional dancer to create a routine, much like the T.V. show.
They hope to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Baddour Center.
“It’s going to help off set the cost of tuition. It’s going to go towards social skills classes, money management classes,” Community Engagement Jenny Hurt said.
This year's event will be held next Saturday at the Landers Center.
Local lawyers, law enforcement and even WMC Action News 5’s Kelly Roberts will compete.
However, the real stars of the show are the residents.
Resident Jordan Hunt has performed at Dancing For Our Stars all five years.
"I love to dance," Hunt said.
This year she'll be the first ever resident judge. She's looking for something specific from the teams.
“Like they’re having fun or something like that,” Hunt said.
