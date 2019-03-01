Christina Hendricks from NBC’s ’Good Girls’ previews Season 2

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The "Good Girls" are back!
The NBC hit show returns Sunday night for its second season, picking up with the lives of Beth, Annie and Ruby, who are on a mission to take control of their lives.
However, things don't always go as planned.
WMC Action News 5's Joy Redmond caught up with Christina Hendricks who plays "Beth" for a sneak peek!
Joy: We are so excited this hit NBC show “Good Girls” back for season two already. Season one flew by, and we’re excited! Tell us what we’re going to be in store.
Christina: We pick up right where we left off in season one. We had this really great cliffhanger where my character is holding a gun to my husband and a violent gang member and we pick up in that exact moment, so you won’t have to wonder what happened and it’s a bunch of women getting in a lot more trouble.
Joy: That’s kind of the whole theme, good girls gone bad. How has season one gone? Excitement ramping up?
Christina: It’s been really exciting, we aired on NBC and we had a really great following and we started airing on Netflix and a lot of people have been discovering us through Netflix so everyone who just got caught up gets to watch on Sunday because we’re already back, so it does seem like time flew by.
Joy: Let’s talk about Ruby and Annie. These are your girls, your homegirls, everybody’s excited about reuniting, how are they doing? How’s the momentum behind them?
Christina: They’re the best in the world, they’re two of my best friends and amazing actresses and we just finished filming two and a half weeks ago, so they’ve been texting me all night long wishing me luck this morning and tuning in and we’re all going to back and watch it together on Sunday in LA.
Joy: There’s a little suspense. Talking to hubby bear, you 've got some explaining to do.
Christina: This season is tricky because our family starts to find out, and the more people that get involved in this cover-up that we’re trying to have the more eggshells we’re walking on. we’re looking over our shoulder every second, so the tension is much higher. And we have a lot more people to protect, which makes the stakes even higher.
You can watch the full interview with Christina Hendricks in the video below:
Don’t miss the season premiere of “Good Girls” on Sunday, March 3 at 9 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
