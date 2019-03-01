City of Memphis advertising 8 large parcels of land to spur private development

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The city of Memphis is trying to spur more development in the urban core, now advertising eight sites around the city that would be prime for private development. City officials are hoping they can capitalize on some of the recent economic development energy in Memphis.
“The goal is to try to ignite development in some communities that have been starved for some time now,” said Paul Young, Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis.
City leaders said there’s space and opportunity for large parts of Memphis to be transformed. Weeks ago the city posted the eight properties open for private development opportunities online.
The sites run the gamut of size and profile, from a 9-acre site near Crosstown Concourse to two acres in downtown Memphis to be developed with ALSAC in the Pinch.
“We want to see the type of growth and activity happening in downtown happen throughout the core of the city,” said Young.
One site includes the former Tillman Cove apartments in Binghampton – a one time source of blight and crime. Another is the decades old and now crumbling Melrose High School in Orange Mound – which city officials opened up to show off to developers last fall and gauge community input. Residents said in surveys they wanted the facility to be a job training center, school, or cultural museum.
“We hope that activation is going to be instructive with the responses we see back from the development,” said Young.
The city also advertised 18 acres on the Fairgrounds to be developed together with the city’s existing plans to create a Youth Sports and Events Complex and 20 acres for retail, hospitality, commercial or residential at the old site of the Raleigh Springs Mall where the city is currently building a library, police station and skate park.
The city is holding a pre-bid meeting for developers Monday at 2 p.m. at the Community Foundation on Union Avenue in Midtown. Preliminary plans are due in early April.
