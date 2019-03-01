Consultant releases final report on Shelby County Juvenile Center

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Shelby County officials have received the final report from former Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County monitor Dr. Michael Leiber addressing disproportionate minority contact at the center.
This comes after the US Department of Justice formally ended oversight of juvenile court.
According to data from the report, disproportionate minority contact (DMC) has been present in each of the steps of the juvenile justice system and has remained steady or constant since 2010.
An exception, the report states, has been at the judicial disposition involving confinement of youth in secure facilities.
Results from Assessment studies performed annually have shown racial inequities to exist consistently at the non-judicial decision-making stage, according to the report.
