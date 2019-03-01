Dry today, but high rain chances for the weekend

Today will be cloudy and cool, but it will be dry through this evening. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning. We will see some sunshine this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb to the lower 50s. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 38.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will deliver heavy rain and a drop in temperatures this weekend. A stray shower will be possible Saturday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. We will see rain moving in after midnight and lasting through the first half of Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Heavy rain will be likely on Sunday. No severe weather is expected, but you could see some lightning. There will be a chance for sleet in Dyer county in Tennessee and Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas on Sunday night. Accumulation will be little to none, as temperatures will be just above freezing. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be extremely cold at the beginning of next week with highs running 20-30 degrees below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. However, it does look dry and sunny for most of next week. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s by Thursday.
