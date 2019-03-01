Dry today, but high rain chances for the weekend

WEEKEND: Another cold front will deliver heavy rain and a drop in temperatures this weekend. A stray shower will be possible Saturday afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. We will see rain moving in after midnight and lasting through the first half of Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Heavy rain will be likely on Sunday. No severe weather is expected, but you could see some lightning. There will be a chance for sleet in Dyer county in Tennessee and Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas on Sunday night. Accumulation will be little to none, as temperatures will be just above freezing. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.