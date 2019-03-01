Electrolux billed for additional property taxes for ‘undervalued’ assessment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Trustee has sent two new tax bills to Electrolux, totaling roughly $360,000. In late January the appliance manufacturer stunned city and county leaders when it announced it was pulling out of Memphis and closing its facility in 2020.
The new tax bills are not related to the decision by Electrolux to leave Memphis, but they were derived from it. Electrolux has until April 30th to pay up.
In early February, Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess promised his team would take another look at the Electrolux property, in light of the Swedish manufacturer’s decision to shut down.
“We want to send a team out to make sure we do our due diligence to make sure that what is in there is mentioned, and it’s going to be on the valuation moving forward,” Burgess said.
Documents just released upped the appraisal information from $38.7 million to $82.4 million. Burgess said a focus on residential properties and a staffing shortage under his predecessor led to the undervaluing of the site, leaving money left on the table.
The county trustee’s office confirmed Friday they’ve billed Electrolux $179.841.27 for 2017 and $177,215.85 for 2018.
Roughly 530 jobs will be eliminated when Electrolux shuts down operations in 2020. The 2010 agreement to lure Electrolux lacked claw-back provisions so Electrolux will not have to pay back $100 million of your tax dollars it received through state incentives.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said immediately after the decision to close that Electrolux informed city, county and EDGE officials it would voluntarily release its PILOT and pay the full taxable amount on the property. Almost a month later, talks to release the incentive program are still ongoing.
“Electrolux has engaged local counsel regarding the Industrial Development Board’s PILOT issue, and we are currently in discussions with them,” said Reid Dulberger, President and CEO of EDGE, in a written statement Friday.
Electrolux paid roughly $500,000 in property taxes last year, with the rest abated as part of the PILOT. Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman said Friday her office has not yet started the process to see what Electrolux would be billed if it had to pay full tax on the property. Newman said it would likely be more than $1.3 million.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Electrolux, but we have not heard back.
