Former MPD officer arrested in connection with California child sex crimes case

U.S. Marshals arrested former Memphis police officer Andrew Hellums March 1, 2019 for 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor. (Source: DeSoto County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 1, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 12:15 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a former Memphis police officer Friday on 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor.

Andrew Hellums was wanted out of San Joaquin, California. Marshals and local police arrested him Friday morning in a neighborhood on Hunters Run Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Andrew Hellums was arrested Feb. 2, 2019 for sexual exploitation and solicitation of a minor. (Source: MPD)
This is Hellums’ second arrest in a month for child sex crimes. On Feb. 2, local authorities arrested the former MPD officer for sexual exploitation and solicitation of a minor after being contacted by a California police department.

According to that police report, Hellums messaged an 8-year-old California girl and asked her to perform and photograph sex acts. He’s also accused of sending pictures of himself to the girl, but it’s unclear how the two first made contact.

MPD hired Hellums in March 2017 but he never made it through his year-long probationary period. He was fired due to a “failure to satisfy the probationary process,” according to the department.

