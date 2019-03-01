Former MPD officer arrested in connection with California child sex crimes case

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a former Memphis police officer Friday on 48 counts of sexual acts against a minor.
Andrew Hellums was wanted out of San Joaquin, California. Marshals and local police arrested him Friday morning in a neighborhood on Hunters Run Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
This is Hellums’ second arrest in a month for child sex crimes. On Feb. 2, local authorities arrested the former MPD officer for sexual exploitation and solicitation of a minor after being contacted by a California police department.
According to that police report, Hellums messaged an 8-year-old California girl and asked her to perform and photograph sex acts. He’s also accused of sending pictures of himself to the girl, but it’s unclear how the two first made contact.
MPD hired Hellums in March 2017 but he never made it through his year-long probationary period. He was fired due to a “failure to satisfy the probationary process,” according to the department.
