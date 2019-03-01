5 Great Things: FedEx unveils new delivery bot; $60K lottery ticket sold in Memphis

5 Great Things: FedEx unveils new delivery bot; $60K lottery ticket sold in Memphis
By Kontji Anthony | March 1, 2019 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 5:58 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - As we jump into March, let’s check out 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Memphis contestant advances on ‘The Voice’

Savannah Brister, a 17-year-old Memphian, sang her way onto Team Legend during blind auditions of “The Voice.”

FedEx unveils autonomous robot capable of making same-day deliveries

Memphis-based FedEx wowed the world with a new robot that will make same day deliveries, with Memphis among the test markets.

Memphis Zoo celebrates International Polar Bear Day

The Memphis Zoo celebrated International Polar Bear Day and its two bears, while also raising awareness about climate change and how it impacts the Arctic Circle.

$60K lottery ticket sold in Memphis

Some lucky Memphian won $60,000 playing Lotto America. The winning ticket was purchased at Ross Food and Fuels on East Shelby Drive.

Douglass K-8 students celebrate Mid-South figures for Black History Month

Douglass Optional School students celebrated Black History Month by researching Mid-South African-American figures, including WMC’s Janeen Gordon and Kym Clark.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.