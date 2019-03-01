Iris Restaurant Group to purchase Fino’s

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Chef Kelly English and the Iris Restaurant Group have purchased the Fino’s brand from former owners.
The restaurant closed last December due to the previous owner’s health problems.
Fino’s will open back up at its original location at the corner of McLean and Madison on April 2.
The team plans to keep the Fino’s classic menu and add a few creations of their own.
“We wanted to make sure that we preserve the authenticity of what Fino’s is and what it means to midtown and to Memphis," English said.
One major menu addition will be breakfast and coffee.
Breakfast originals will be served each morning, including breakfast sandwiches.
“When I lived in New York there was a culture of really quality breakfast sandwiches that I miss. I want to have a place in Midtown that will offer that," English said.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.