Local girls’ rugby team featured by Nike

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A group of Memphis high schoolers were featured by Nike.
As part of the brand's "Dream Crazier" series, the Freedom Prep rugby squad is the subject of the 5-minute, documentary style video.
It follows the girls battling through poverty and other issues to take part in the game, not letting anything stop their dreams.
Freedom Prep Academy girls have won back-to-back state championships and were undefeated in 2018.
To date, every senior has been accepted to college and three are trying out for the high school All-American team.
They’re part of Memphis Inner City Rugby, which works to expand athletics and academics in low-income Memphis neighborhoods.
