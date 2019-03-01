Memphis helps ‘Reimagine’ the Raleigh community toward a renaissance

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The city of Memphis is helping out communities like Raleigh, once the county seat of Shelby County, with a plan for the future.
They're calling it Reimagine Raleigh, a wide-ranging plan to spur new growth and development on the north side of Memphis.
Once in decline, the neighborhood is now looking toward a renaissance.
Resident Delores Briggs moved to Raleigh in 1990 and she wants to see Raleigh come back.
"I want to see it come back,” Briggs said. “I lived here in the glory days so to speak and I really want to see it come back."
Dale Green has lived in Raleigh for 18 years.
"I would like to see more home ownership,” Green said. “I would like to see more businesses not just sandwich shops, businesses and gas stations."
The so-called Raleigh district is part of a 20-year plan by the city of Memphis to revitalize communities.
Rhonda Logan, the executive director of the Raleigh Community Development Corporation, is helping to make that happen.
"Often times you hear about the bad things,” Logan said. “There are so many wonderful things that are happening in our communities. We have some great residents and good programs."
One of the biggest projects is Town Center Raleigh, which will be located at the old Raleigh Springs Mall that in 1971 was one of the first two shopping malls in Memphis.
But in recent years, there was a huge decline.
The ambitious $25 million town center development will have a new police precinct, a new public library and an 11-acre pond with a land bridge across it and a skate park.
There will also be 20 acres for private development.
Raleigh has a lot of natural amenities that will be like nine city parks, as well as boat launches to the Wolf River.
