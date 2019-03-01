Strickland: Moving Memphis in May to AR a ‘silly thought’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says there needs to be compromise in the controversy over redesigning Tom Lee Park.
Memphis in May organizers say adding more features to the park would hurt its ability to host the music and barbecue festivals.
The mayor says he definitely doesn’t want to see events move across the river.
"West Memphis was just a silly thought. it's a great city, but it's a silly thought,” Mayor Strickland said. “So what I’ve done is I’ve ordered the parties to get together, they've already met once, they've had a good meeting, and through a series of discussions and compromise and working together we can resolve this issue."
The mayor says he wants to see a design that allows a good park and good festivals year-round.
