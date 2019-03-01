Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB appears in court after arrest for drugs and guns

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis rapper James Baker, better known as BlocBoy JB, was in court Friday.
The 22-year-old turned himself into authorities this week in connection with a July 2018 arrest when Shelby County deputies executed a search warrant. According to an affidavit, deputies found a mason jar and two baggies filled with marijuana, three digital scales and several guns. Baker was arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun and theft of property.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant Feb. 14 but it took nearly two weeks for Baker to turn himself in. The rapper’s attorney said his client was out of town performing. Baker was released on $50,000 bond.
Baker is a part of the Memphis in May lineup. Organizers released a statement Thursday, saying they were encouraged by his surrender and “effort to quickly resolve the charges.”
Baker appeared at the Shelby County Courthouse Friday morning where his case was reset for later this month.
The Memphis rapper had his first major hit in 2018 with “Shoot.” He also appeared with Canadian rapper Drake on the hit “Look Alive,” which made it to the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.