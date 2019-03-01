Memphis roots help teen earn spot on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis native Savannah Brister stopped by the WMC Action News 5 studios to talk about her journey to the big stage on “The Voice.”
Brister, 17, wowed the judges with her rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing," and landed a spot on John Legend's team.
"I love soul and R&B, so I've got that Memphis root right there," she said.
Two judges turned their chairs, but she ultimately landed with Legend.
"I just remember thing, I was like, 'just keep singing, don't stop!'"
The audition took place back in October, and Savannah said it was difficult to keep the secret for so long.
Brister also sings at Hope Church; she's homeschooled, so she spends a lot of time at the church.
She's sang across the Mid-South, at places like the Delta Fair and Mid-South Fair.
She said she wasn't expecting a huge outpouring of support after her performance.
"Everyone was so kind, so happy for me, ready to support. And that was just really cool."
Brister will next be moving on to the battle round of "The Voice."
Savannah said she started playing piano when she was 7 years old and began vocal lessons when she was 13.
“From there, I was sold. I just knew that’s exactly what I wanted to do, and I remember going to my mom and I was like, ‘I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but this is going to happen.’”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.