Men wanted for questioning in fatal Uptown shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police released images of two men they say are connected to a deadly double shooting near the St. Jude Campus on Wednesday night.
Investigators say security cameras captured the two men getting into a dark colored sedan.
They then are seen following the victims’ car to Alabama and Danny Thomas where the shooting happened.
Police said three people were in the victims’ car when shots were fired. Two of them were killed; one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at the hospital.
Police said the two men captured on surveillance are considered persons of interest. If you have any information that could assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
