Nearly $500K worth of jewelry, items stolen from Memphis rapper’s car

Rapper Young Dolph was eating at a Cracker Barrel in Georgia when the theft happened

Young Dolph (Source: WikiMedia Commons)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 1, 2019 at 5:26 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 5:26 PM

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph is out nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry and cash after his custom car was robbed Wednesday.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, was eating lunch at Cracker Barrel on Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia when the robbery happened.

Thornton told police the following items were stolen:

  • Diamond chain - $27,000
  • Another chain - $57,000
  • Richard Mille watch - $230,000
  • Patek Philippe watch - $85,000
  • Cartier sunglasses - $24,000
  • Cartier sunglasses - $700
  • Glock firearm 
  • Pirelli backpack - $300
  • Apple MacBook - $3,000 
  • Apple iPad - $500
  • Apple AirPods - $200

WMC5 reached out to his management team, who sent us this statement:

“We aren’t concerned about it. Dolph stopped to eat on a way to a show in Kentucky and someone took a random opportunity to break into his car. He usually doesn’t leave valuables in the car but let his guard down. Dolph doesn’t feel this was a targeted incident. He filed a police report in Fulton County and plans to file an insurance claim to cover his loss.”

