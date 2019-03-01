Nearly $500K worth of jewelry, items stolen from Memphis rapper’s car

FULTON COUNTY, GA (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph is out nearly $500,000 worth of jewelry and cash after his custom car was robbed Wednesday.
The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, was eating lunch at Cracker Barrel on Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia when the robbery happened.
Thornton told police the following items were stolen:
- Diamond chain - $27,000
- Another chain - $57,000
- Richard Mille watch - $230,000
- Patek Philippe watch - $85,000
- Cartier sunglasses - $24,000
- Cartier sunglasses - $700
- Glock firearm
- Pirelli backpack - $300
- Apple MacBook - $3,000
- Apple iPad - $500
- Apple AirPods - $200
WMC5 reached out to his management team, who sent us this statement:
