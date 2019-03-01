Rapper BlocBoy JB released on bond

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - James Baker, also known as BlocBoy JB, posted a $50,000 bond Thursday.
The 22-year-old was taken into custody in Shelby County.
According to an affidavit, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant of a Cordova home in July 2018.
Baker and several others were inside.
Deputies found a mason jar and two baggies filled with marijuana, three digital scales and several guns.
According to police, Baker told them the drugs belonged to him and he had knowledge of the weapons inside the home.
Deputies released Baker with charges pending last summer. An arrest warrant was filed on February 14 of this year.
Murray Wells is Baker's attorney and says his client is innocent of all charges.
“Why would you find this serious information about a person, guns, drugs and not arrest them on the spot,” Wells said.
The affidavit also mentioned Baker was supposed to cooperate with future investigations.
When asked why it took Baker two weeks to turn himself into police, Wells said the rapper was traveling and had to drive back to Memphis.
"If he would have flown, he would have [been] taken into custody at the airport and left to the mercy proceeding to get across state lines. So he drove and surrendered himself to a judge in Shelby County. He was never running from the law and he was never arrested," Wells said.
Baker is scheduled to perform during Memphis in May, organizers say.
They released a statement Thursday, in response to Baker turning himself in.
“Memphis in May was encouraged to see that in an effort to quickly resolve the charges, BlocBoy JB peacefully turned himself in to authorities early this morning upon returning to Memphis.”
