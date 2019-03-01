Ring turns to crowdsourcing to catch porch pirates

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Internet doorbell company Ring is turning to Facebook to help catch people suspected of victimizing its customers.
The company is now paying for sponsored Facebook posts to get videos of porch thieves and other suspects in front of thousands of neighbors, including those who don’t use Ring products.
A video targeted at Memphis residents was posted a week ago, accruing 9,000 views and nearly 300 shares.
Ring says the clip is from Feb. 21 near South Barksdale Street and Vinton Avenue in Midtown. It shows a man in orange pants snatching two packages off a porch, then getting into the passenger seat of a black pickup truck.
The post directs people with information to call Memphis police and provides the case number for the investigation.
“We have an entire team dedicated to sourcing videos that have been posted to the Neighbors app or shared directly with Ring,” Savannah Bigley with Ring public relations wrote in an email.
Bigley said the video must show an identifiable suspect, be part of an open police investigation and include permission of the homeowner before Ring will publish the videos.
Memphis police also publish surveillance videos on Facebook, reaching the department’s 75,000 fans.
Ring has 319,000 “likes” on Facebook, giving its posts a wider reach -- especially once paid promotion is factored in.
The company, now owned by Amazon, sells a variety of doorbell cameras along with standalone security cameras and security lighting.
Ring also runs its own social media network under the Neighbors App, giving customers the ability to share videos and safety concerns with people living nearby.
