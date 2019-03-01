Ring turns to crowdsourcing to catch porch pirates

Do you live in 38104 (or nearby)? Memphis Residents: Do you recognize this man? On February 21, this man was caught on camera stealing packages from a Memphis home near S Barksdale St and Vinton Ave. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the man, please contact the memphispd.org at 901-545-2677 (Case Number: 1902009912ME). And please share this post, so we can all stay alert.