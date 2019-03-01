Tracking increased rain chances for the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day today, some peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. It will be mainly dry through the evening with afternoon highs warming into the upper 40s to lower 50s and north winds around 5 to 10 mph. We will see overnight lows dip into the upper 30s tonight with cloudy skies and northeast winds around 5 mph. This weekend we are tracking increased rain chances and then much colder air for the first full week in March.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 38.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking another cold front that will bring us heavy rain and a drop-in temperatures this weekend. A stray shower is possible for tomorrow afternoon, but most of the day is expected to be dry. We will start to see rain impact the region after midnight Saturday and lasting through the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will warm into the middle to upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s. Heavy rain will be likely on Sunday. We are not tracking severe weather in the Mid-South, but we could see some lightning and hear some thunder with a few showers. We are not only tracking rain but places in Dyer County, Tennessee and Mississippi County in Arkansas could see some sleet which could impact bridges and overpasses late Sunday. Accumulation looks to be little to none as of now, as highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s which is just above freezing. Rain should push out by Sunday night, then clouds will start to clear, and lows will dip into the 20s.
NEXT WEEK: We are looking at rather cold temperatures to start the week ahead. Highs will run 20 to 30 degrees below average. This means that Monday and Tuesday we are looking at highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will rise closer to 40 degrees on Wednesday then the upper 40s by Thursday. Lows will also warm back near freezing to end the week. Overall a very cold start to March is upon us, be prepared to bundle up and keep the coats handy.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.