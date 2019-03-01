Tracking increased rain chances for the weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking another cold front that will bring us heavy rain and a drop-in temperatures this weekend. A stray shower is possible for tomorrow afternoon, but most of the day is expected to be dry. We will start to see rain impact the region after midnight Saturday and lasting through the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will warm into the middle to upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s. Heavy rain will be likely on Sunday. We are not tracking severe weather in the Mid-South, but we could see some lightning and hear some thunder with a few showers. We are not only tracking rain but places in Dyer County, Tennessee and Mississippi County in Arkansas could see some sleet which could impact bridges and overpasses late Sunday. Accumulation looks to be little to none as of now, as highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s which is just above freezing. Rain should push out by Sunday night, then clouds will start to clear, and lows will dip into the 20s.