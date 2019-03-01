Tracking more rain & colder temperatures

Clouds, drizzle, and a chill in the air tonight ahead of better rain chances this weekend and a drastic drop in temps next week.
TONIGHT: Cloudy WIND: N 5-10 LOW: 35
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NW 5 HIGH: 51
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 40
Clouds, drizzle, and a few showers will linger overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. Some breaks in the clouds are expected Friday afternoon with more clouds gradually building in Friday night ahead of more rain this weekend.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Showers will develop late Saturday night and continue through much of the day Sunday and could briefly change to a wintry mix before ending Sunday evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s during the morning and falling through the day ending near 20 degrees overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracking Team