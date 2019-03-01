Volunteers clean up piles of trash from Fox Hollow Townhomes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Trash, boxes, and tires have all been illegally dumped at Fox Hollow Townhomes, where residents are forced to live among the garbage.
Now, volunteers are stepping in to clean up.
“It's a big challenge for us cleaning up illegal dumping,” said Jim Coleman, president of Fox Hollow Homeowners Association.
Tons of trash have been dumped in the Fox Hollow Town Homes off Winchester Road and Outland Road.
It’s a huge hazard and eyesore for residents. Children and families living in the complex are forced to live in filth.
Friday morning, members of the Blight Patrol showed up to clean up.
“Every Friday we find somewhere to volunteer,” said Blight Patrol Director DeAndre Brown. “Someone who is elderly or disabled or a community activist like Ms. [Patricia] Rogers will call us out and on Friday morning we'll donate 3-4 hours to volunteer somewhere in the city.”
Coleman said the main challenge is holding property owners accountable. He says they've back and forth in environmental court and they're now working to get surveillance cameras installed.
“We're working in that direction right now trying to get applications, so they can support us with cameras in the area, so they can capture some of this illegal dumping,” Coleman said.
“Nobody seems to know where all of this illegal dumping that's right here now took place, apparently a couple of days ago,” said community activist Patricia Rogers.
Members of the Blight Patrol swept through the town homes removing as much trash as possible.
“Just think about how it affects your neighbors,” Brown said. “We need to take pride in where we live and what we own. This is our city and it’s up to us to make sure it’s clean.”
Echoing those sentiments are residents working to can make sure their community is clean and it stays that way.
Earlier this year, residents dealt with illegally dumped tires, which the City of Memphis cleaned up.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.