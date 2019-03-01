Wiseman leads East to region championship

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the 4th time, two Memphis high school hoop powers met this season, this time for the Region 8 Triple-A- Championship. This one was at Collierville High School.
East, with a 2-1 advantage, has the nation’s number one recruit and University of Memphis signee James Wiseman, taking on Whitehaven, with Tigers’ 2020 target Matthew Murrell. Murrell scored only 6 in the game.
The Mustangs were without Tiger signee, forward Malcolm Dandride, who’s done for the season with a knee Injury.
It didn’t take Wiseman long to get the party started. Put Back Jams, Blocked Shots, Open Jumpers--you name it.
A triple double for Wiseman with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks.
East wins, 60-44.
Both teams advance to the Region 8 Sectionals. The Winners go on to the Boys State Tournament in Murphreesboro.
