Wiseman leads East to region championship
By Jarvis Greer | March 1, 2019 at 7:32 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:37 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the 4th time, two Memphis high school hoop powers met this season, this time for the Region 8 Triple-A- Championship. This one was at Collierville High School.

East, with a 2-1 advantage, has the nation’s number one recruit and University of Memphis signee James Wiseman, taking on Whitehaven, with Tigers’ 2020 target Matthew Murrell. Murrell scored only 6 in the game.

The Mustangs were without Tiger signee, forward Malcolm Dandride, who’s done for the season with a knee Injury.

It didn’t take Wiseman long to get the party started. Put Back Jams, Blocked Shots, Open Jumpers--you name it.

A triple double for Wiseman with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks.

East wins, 60-44.

Both teams advance to the Region 8 Sectionals. The Winners go on to the Boys State Tournament in Murphreesboro.

