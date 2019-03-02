‘Angel in Snowshoes’ hospice nurse walks through snowstorm to care for patient

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI (WWTV/CNN) – A Michigan nurse wasn’t going to let a little blizzard get in the way of helping a patient.
When conditions made roads impassable this week, hospice nurse Nancy Miller went the extra mile, strapping on snowshoes and walking a half-mile through a snowstorm to a patient’s home.
"Something I think we have here at hospices is a can-do attitude,” she said. “If somebody has a need we don't say 'No,' we say 'How we can do that?'"
She was called in to help on Monday.
"We got a call in from a hospice patient who really needed to have a nurse visit, and the nurse that took the call, that was working, lives … about 20 miles away,” she said. “So, she called me. She knew I lived fairly close to this patient and asked if I could go over. I said, ‘Sure, I can do that,’ and I went outside and realized we had a lot of snow."
So she strapped into her snowshoes and braved the fierce conditions to get to the patient.
"It was still snowing, it was still windy. It took a good 15 minutes,” she said. “They needed a nurse there. I left there feeling good that I was able to help them, I think they felt much reassured that I was there."
At the end of the day, Miller is pretty humble about her new nickname, “Angel in Snowshoes.”
"I'm sure that if I couldn't have done it, our director would have found someone to get a snowmobile out here to get to that patient's house,” she said. “This is bittersweet. I love having the attention for hospice and the Chippewa County Health Department, but the patient was the important person here. I shouldn't be getting all the attention."
