DOJ releases final report on Shelby County Juvenile Center

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - WMC5 has obtained the final report from the Department of Justice’s oversight of the Shelby County Juvenile Court system
Shelby County officials received the final report from former Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County monitor Dr. Michael Leiber addressing disproportionate minority contact at the center.
This comes after the US Department of Justice formally ended oversight of juvenile court.
According to data from the report, disproportionate minority contact (DMC) has been present in each of the steps of the juvenile justice system and has remained steady or constant since 2010.
An exception, the report states, has been at the judicial disposition involving confinement of youth in secure facilities.
Results from Assessment studies performed annually have shown racial inequities to exist consistently at the non-judicial decision-making stage, according to the report.
The report outlines recommendations to improve juvenile justice in the city and describe where the problems still lie.
This 21-page report is the final breakdown from the Department of Justice oversight at the juvenile justice center.
It states a lot has improved, but there is still room for improvement.
The Department of Justice released their final findings after overseeing the problematic Shelby County Juvenile Justice System for six years.
The DOJ noted dozens of positive changes in the system that are either completed or currently underway, but problems still remain.
“We will continue having to have these issues unless we get this right,” said Shelby County Commission Chairman Van Turner. Turner says this final report is critical to continuing improvements.
“We have to make sure that we are doing right by these young people within this community,” Turner said. “One mistake should not mean that that's your lot in life.” The report indicates the juvenile justice system continues to have disproportionate contact with minorities and says examining decision making on which youth trials are sent to court is critical.
“What that says is that poor, black and brown kids are not given the same opportunities as kids who are not poor black or brown,” Turner said. Juvenile Court has hired a statistician to continue addressing the inequality in the system. But the DOJ also recommends adding an independent researcher to study the influence of race and ethnicity on juvenile court outcomes.
Turner says the commission will discuss hiring that researcher soon.
“Those experts who are coming in to compare the numbers, that’s going to show what’s really going on, why it’s happening and how often it’s happening,” Turner said.
To view the report, click here or read it below.
