901 FC wins final pre-season scrimmage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis’ newest pro soccer team, 901 FC, will be featured on ESPN News for its USL Game of the Week against Atlanta United 2 from AutoZone Park on April 10.
901 hosted its final tune-up before the season starts for real with a closed scrimmage against the University of Memphis Downtown at AutoZone Park.
This is the second Friendly versus the Tigers during training camp.
901 won the first meeting 2-1, and FC also beat CBU 4-1.
Friday night, 901 would go on to win it 5-1.
