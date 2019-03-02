901 FC wins final pre-season scrimmage

901 FC wins final pre-season scrimmage
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 1, 2019 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:44 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis’ newest pro soccer team, 901 FC, will be featured on ESPN News for its USL Game of the Week against Atlanta United 2 from AutoZone Park on April 10.

901 hosted its final tune-up before the season starts for real with a closed scrimmage against the University of Memphis Downtown at AutoZone Park.

This is the second Friendly versus the Tigers during training camp.

901 won the first meeting 2-1, and FC also beat CBU 4-1.

Friday night, 901 would go on to win it 5-1.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.