Imposed tariffs impact local farmers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - People from across the country and around the world are visiting Memphis this weekend for the Farm and Gin Show. WMC Action News 5 found one topic a lot of people are talking about, President Trump’s tariffs.
Northeast Arkansas farmer Randy Veach describes the challenges facing his industry as 'a perfect storm.'
"We're really facing a lot of obstacles and I'm afraid we may lose some of our multi-generational family farms," Veach said.
Farmers and ranchers not only had to deal with flooding over the last few months, making for a difficult harvest.
They're also caught in the middle of a growing trade dispute between the U.S. and several countries, most notably China.
President Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese imports last summer, vowing to protect American jobs from unfair competition.
China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, including crops grown in the Mid-South.
"In Arkansas alone, every third row of soybeans was going to China, and it's not doing that now," Veach said.
Veach, who’s also president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau, says even years before the tariffs, farmers had seen their incomes drop and found it harder to get loans.
He says some farmers aren't sure how much longer they can hang on.
The Trump Administration has provided more than $7 billion to help farmers offset the impact of tariffs.
However, a lot of uncertainty remains as a perfect storm threatens their livelihood.
