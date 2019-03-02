Memphis hosts Inaugural Black Millennial Political Convention

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Black Millennial Political Convention was hosted in Memphis this weekend, bringing together young black leaders in media, community activism, academia, policy and politics.
"It’s so important to be in a space where you can collaborate and talk to people about how you can change the things in the community that we are seeing. And so I think that today is an example of that for black millennials coming together to try to make a difference in the city by talking about how you do that," Memphis Urban League Young Professionals President Joshua Perkins said.
"The Black Millennial Political Convention actually started in Washington, D.C. and so they selected Memphis for being the inaugural regional convene," Black Millennials for Flint President Latricia Adams said.
Organizers say the convention aimed to shed a light on policy issues impacting black communities, with the goal of connecting millennials to increase black political leadership and inspire civic engagement.
"There are things happening in the city for our community and around us, so it’s either we have a say-so and we help support or it’s going to happen without us," Attendee Stanton Brown said.
Saturday’s panel discussions at the National Civil Rights Museum were part of a two-day summit.
Several leading millennial voices were recently featured on MSNBC as a wave of black women elected in Tennessee.
Focused on grass roots activism and collaboration, organizers say they hope attendees were empowered.
“Learn how to mobilize and how to focus on coalition building. There is some phenomenal work happening in Memphis and across the state, but often times it happens disparately and in silos. And so, what we want people to take away from today is to network with each other. Not necessarily just for advancing your career, but also to affect change. We are stronger together and we hope that once people walk away today we’ll be able to work collectively,” Adams said.
