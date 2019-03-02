South African Civil Rights activist visits the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Civil Rights leader from South Africa is making a stop in the Mid-South this weekend.
David Molapo grew up in South Africa and fought against the apartheid with the Freedom Fighters.
He was arrested when he was only 13 years old.
Now, he travels the world speaking about civil rights, religion and self worth.
“The many young people in this country they can change the trajectory of the next politics. Young people need to be involved. But also parents, parents need to also allow young people be themselves,” Molapo said.
Molapo was interviewed on the Funky Politics podcast Friday.
He will be visiting the Civil Rights Museum Saturday and will be speaking at a church on Sunday.
Next week, Molapo will visit Texas before returning home to South Africa.
