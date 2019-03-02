Tracking weekend rain and a cold blast for next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are looking partly to mostly sunny with cold afternoon highs in the middle 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Friday we will track our next bout with rain as a system pushes through the area between Friday and Saturday, highs Friday will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.