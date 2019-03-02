Tracking weekend rain and a cold blast for next week

We are tracking our next system that will move through the Mid-South this weekend, bringing us rain chances for Sunday then bitterly cold air for the first full week in March.
Mostly to partly cloudy skies will blanket the region today with northeast winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 50s today with small rain chances building late in the day, as our next weathermaker moves into the region. Tonight, we will see our northeast winds increase to around 5 to 10 mph with lows dipping into the 40s. Rain will start to impact the region tonight and then increase as we move through the morning hours on Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance for showers. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance for rain. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low: 43.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking wet to start the day then drier to end the day. A low-pressure system, along with a cold front and warm front will impact the Mid-South, that will bring us rain through early afternoon then drop the temperatures as the system moves out of the region. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the middle 40s then plummet into the teens and 20s by Sunday night. North winds will prevail tomorrow sustained around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30, so wind chills will be a n issue to start the upcoming work and school week.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are looking partly to mostly sunny with cold afternoon highs in the middle 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Friday we will track our next bout with rain as a system pushes through the area between Friday and Saturday, highs Friday will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
