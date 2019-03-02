Tracking wet weather for Sunday and a cold pattern

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny but cold with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 along with lows near 30. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be much warmer with high near 60 and lows in the mid 50s with a slight chance of showers and possibly storms.