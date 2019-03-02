Tracking wet weather for Sunday and a cold pattern

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Rain will become more widespread late tonight and Sunday along with another round of arctic air that will drop our temperatures dramatically by Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Rain developing. WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 40
SUNDAY: Morning rain & falling temperatures. WIND: NE 10-15 HIGH: 41
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy. WIND: N 15 LOW: 43
WEEKEND: Rain will develop tonight and continue through the first half of the day Sunday. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s Sunday and temperatures will fall through the day ending up near 20 Sunday night. Rain is expected to exit before the coldest air arrives but clouds will linger. Wind chills will be in the single digits in spots Sunday night and very early Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny but cold with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 along with lows near 30. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be much warmer with high near 60 and lows in the mid 50s with a slight chance of showers and possibly storms.
