Weekend rain followed by bitter cold next week

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 along with lows near 30. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 50s.