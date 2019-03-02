Weekend rain followed by bitter cold next week

Cool and dry conditions are in place for now, but rain will return this weekend just as another round of arctic air takes aim on the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 5 LOW: 36
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 HIGH: 56
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 43
THE WEEKEND: Much of the day Saturday will be dry and warmer with a some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Shower will develop late tomorrow night and continue through much of the day Sunday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s Sunday and fall through the day ending up near 20 Sunday night. Rain is expected to exit before the coldest air arrives but clouds will linger.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs only in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 along with lows near 30. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
