Drying out but bitter cold to start the week

FRIDAY & NEXT WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday we will be tracking our next system that will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs Friday and Saturday will warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. On Sunday it looks like clouds may stick around and there could be some rain too but way too soon to be sure, will monitor. Highs on Sunday in the lower 60s.