Drying out but bitter cold to start the week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The rain has ended but the bitter cold temperatures will stick around the next few days. Tonight skies will become partly cloudy and temperatures will fall into the low 20s. The northely breezes will make it feel more like the teens and single digits.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: North at 15 mph. Low: 22.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Winds: North at 10-15 mph. High: 35.
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Winds North 5-10 mph. Low 23.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with cold afternoon highs in the middle 30s Monday and upper 30s Tuesday. Overnight lows both days in the low 20s. Wednesday mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday increasing clouds and slightly warmer afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY & NEXT WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday we will be tracking our next system that will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs Friday and Saturday will warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. On Sunday it looks like clouds may stick around and there could be some rain too but way too soon to be sure, will monitor. Highs on Sunday in the lower 60s.
