Gov. Bill Lee to give State of West Tennessee address Thursday

MEMPHIS (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver a "State of West Tennessee" address on Thursday.
The speech, which Lee will deliver at the University of Memphis, will take place a few days after the traditional State of the State address.
"I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address on Monday during a joint session of the legislature in Nashville, however, I am excited to have these special events in Knoxville and Memphis," said Lee. "As we present our budget and outline priorities for the next year, we want to engage with as many Tennesseans as we can."
The governor has already announced some of his priorities. He wants to spend $4 million to increase STEM training in K-12 schools; $40 million to provide more school resource safety officers; and $15 million to expand access to mental health services.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said the first year in office is challenging for any governor.
"Governor Lee has more challenges than most because this is his first government job, so he's learning a lot by doing the job," said Nelson.
Gov. Lee will deliver his State of the State address to the General Assembly and members of the public on Monday at 6 p.m.
He will deliver his "State of West Tennessee" address on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the University Center Ballroom at the University of Memphis.
The event is free and open to the public with tickets available at https://www.tn.gov/governor/sots.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.