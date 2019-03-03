Man critically beaten in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say a 49-year-old victim showed up at the Methodist University Emergency room Saturday morning around 4:45 a.m. with severe injuries, including bleeding in his brain.
The man told a nurse he didn't remember how he got there.
He said the last thing he remembered was walking home at Third and Belz, when several people jumped out of a car and attacked him with 2 by 4′s in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken.
Shaun Sain's wife owns On Fleek Bundles across the street from Church's.
He says the area is normally very safe during the day but it's a different story at night.
"That's not safe to be out at 3:40 a.m. around here. It's not," Sain said.
Locals say the tools used in the attack are perplexing.
"That's scary. I'm usually hearing about people getting shot, but a 2 by 4? That's treachery," Sain said. "They probably had that already, knowing what they was going to do I think."
Gary Daniels lives nearby and also walks the area often.
"Ain't nothing being built around here with no 2 by 4's for them to be out. So they had to have that with them," Daniels said.
He says he's going to be more alert whenever he walks alone or shops at the Southgate Shopping Center.
“Yeah, I’ll be more careful out here. I know that for sure,” Daniels said.
