Tracking Sunday showers and a cold pattern to start work week

Showers will impact the Mid-South this morning and through the early afternoon as a system moves across the region. Behind this front will be frigid air for the start of the work week.
Rain will be widespread across the region starting this morning and lasting through midday to early afternoon. Highs will only warm into the lower 40s, so we are looking at a rather cold rain across the region with north winds around 10 to 15 mph. While most of the region will see rain, places north of I-40 could see the rain mix with sleet or snow flakes as the system quickly exits. Temperatures look to remain above freezing so accumulation looks to be little to none. Once the system exits the region, the skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight, winds will become brisk around 15 mph and temperatures will drop. Lows tonight will hover in the lower 20s and we look to keep the frigid weather to start the work week ahead.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90% chance for showers. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph. High: 42.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance for shower. Winds: North at 15 mph. Low: 20.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are looking partly to mostly sunny with cold afternoon highs in the middle 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Friday and Saturday we will track our next bout with rain as a system pushes through the area between the end of the work week and start to the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
