Tracking Sunday showers and a cold pattern to start work week

Rain will be widespread across the region starting this morning and lasting through midday to early afternoon. Highs will only warm into the lower 40s, so we are looking at a rather cold rain across the region with north winds around 10 to 15 mph. While most of the region will see rain, places north of I-40 could see the rain mix with sleet or snow flakes as the system quickly exits. Temperatures look to remain above freezing so accumulation looks to be little to none. Once the system exits the region, the skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight, winds will become brisk around 15 mph and temperatures will drop. Lows tonight will hover in the lower 20s and we look to keep the frigid weather to start the work week ahead.