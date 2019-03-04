Best Buy raises $20M for St. Jude in holiday campaign

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Retailer Best Buy has beaten its own record in fundraising dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The chain raised $20,800,000 for the hospital during the holiday Thanks and Giving campaign.
“I’m proud of our customers and employees. Their generosity will make a big difference in the lives of so many families served by St. Jude," Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s senior vice president of retail operations said.
Best Buy has raised over $80 million for St.Jude for the campaign for the last six years.
“We are blessed to have the extraordinary support of Best Buy, its employees and its customers during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “I am truly inspired by their passion and commitment to the children. Their amazing dedication allows St. Jude to focus on what matters most, saving the lives of precious children around the world.”
Donations to St. Jude ensure that patients and their families don’t have to pay for treatments, meals, travel, and more.
